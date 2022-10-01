Moors Murders: Police continue search for Keith Bennett
- Published
Police are continuing their search for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett for the second day after "potential human remains" were found.
The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s.
He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his way to see his grandmother in Chorlton-on-Medlock, Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "far too early" to confirm whether human remains had been discovered.
Keith's brother has been told about the developments, the force said.
Dawn Keen, who has been involved in the search for his remains since 2015, said DNA would confirm if the potential remains belonged to Keith.
She has been working with crime author Russell Edwards, who found what he believed to be skeletal and clothing fragments when he was excavating a location - near the burial sites of three of the other victims - that looked "different" to the surrounding area.
Brady and Hindley tortured and killed five youngsters in 1963-65 in one of the most notorious crimes in recent British history.
They buried four of their victims on Saddleworth Moor in the Pennines but Keith's body is the only one that has not been recovered.
Martin Bottomley, force review officer at GMP, said on Friday "it is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time".
Ms Keen said Mr Edwards contacted her by video-link after making a discovery and she guided his excavation via the call.
"I had to say to Russell, who was excavating on the moor, we can only go as far, you've found the adipose tissue - that is soft tissue remains of a person.
"Once that's found, you've found new evidence and new evidence has to be passed to the police."
The Moors murders
- Ian Brady and Myra Hindley tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered five youngsters in 1963-65, burying four of them on Saddleworth Moor
- Hindley's brother-in-law reported the pair to police after witnessing Brady's murder of 17-year-old Edward Evans
- Officers found the body at the couple's home and launched an investigation
- In 1966, Brady and Hindley were convicted of killing Edward and 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey
- At the same time, Brady was convicted of murdering John Kilbride, while Hindley was convicted as an accessory and found not guilty of killing the 12-year-old boy
- Two decades later, in the 1980s, the pair finally confessed to the murders of 16-year-old Pauline Reade - whose remains were found in 1987 - and Keith Bennett, aged 12
- Hindley died in 2002 while Brady died in 2017
Farmer Chris Crowther, who owns the land which is being searched, said: "If they have found him, it will be a very big relief for the [Bennett] family.
"I've always been going out and looking for any signs for a grave when I've been gathering sheep."
He said Keith's mother Winnie Johnson, who spent most of her life trying to find her son's remains, spoke to him before her death in 2012, adding "she asked me to keep looking and I said I will keep looking".
Mr Crowther said the current excavation site was "about 100 yards" from where John Kilbride's remains were discovered, with the remains of the two girls found on the other side of the A635.
"It's such a beautiful valley, but it's been blackened by that [crime].
"If it gets tidied up, everyone will have a bit of peace."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk