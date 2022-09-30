Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
A search for the body of one of the Moors Murderers' victims has begun after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said.
Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
Greater Manchester Police said it had received information about a "site of interest" on Saddleworth Moor.
