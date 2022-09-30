Men on motorbike left hand grenade in front of house in Bury
- Published
Two men on a motorbike left a hand grenade outside a house in Bury before fleeing the scene, police have said.
It was found by a member of the public on Randale Drive, Bury, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.
Residents were evacuated on the street before the grenade was removed by the bomb squad.
Ch Supt Chris Hill, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "Thankfully the device was not detonated and no-one was injured."
He said: "This incident will undoubtedly cause concern and worry in the local area but I'd like to reassure residents that we will have an increased police presence in the area while our investigation progresses.
He appealed for information, CCTV or dashcam footage.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.