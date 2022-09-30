Rochdale crash: Disqualified driver killed friend in 120mph crash
A man who killed his friend while driving at 120mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed.
Prosper Mhepo, 27, died after Alan McDonagh, then 18, crashed into a building in Rochdale in March after being pursued by police.
Officers noticed McDonagh, who had been bailed after a hit-and-run in January, was driving "suspiciously slow", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
McDonagh was sentenced to nine years for the two fatal crashes.
He earlier admitted death by dangerous driving at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
GMP said Mr Mhepo had allowed McDonagh to drive his BMW and when police started following him he had sped away with Mr Mhepo in the car but crashed into the building.
McDonagh, now 19, admitted stealing a car on 5 January, and hitting a pedestrian at speed on Milnrow Road a day later.
The 50-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
'No remorse'
Detectives said McDonagh and Patrick Doran, 32, had driven away from the scene at high speed and later abandoned the stolen car.
Doran, of Croxton Avenue, Rochdale, was found guilty of vehicle-taking in an aggravated manner causing death. He has been jailed for five years.
McDonagh was arrested after his DNA was found in the stolen vehicle but he denied any involvement and he was released on bail.
On 20 March, police had indicated for the BMW to pull over but McDonagh had sped off, lost control and hit the central barrier, another car and a building, with both men being "thrown out of the vehicle", GMP said.
They were taken to hospital, where Mr Mhepo died from his injuries.
McDonagh was jailed for nine years after admitting causing death by driving while disqualified, unlicensed, and uninsured, and aggravated vehicle-taking causing death.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Mhepo's father said: "Prosper thought you were friends and he trusted you, and you brought evil into his life.
"You have showed no remorse to the family or even written a letter through the official system to apologise."
Sgt Andrew Page, from GMP, said McDonagh and Doran had "not only showed no regard for anyone but themselves during either incident, but they have since offered nothing in the way of genuine remorse or compassion for their inexcusable actions."
