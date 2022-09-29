Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled.
The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said.
Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
The couple became engaged earlier this year and have a one-year-old son.
Edwards joined the band Little Mix in 2011, when they appeared in the ITV series The X Factor.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who signed for Liverpool in 2017, is the latest high-profile footballer to be burgled in the area after break-ins previously at the homes of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and former Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
