Andy Burnham says Labour leader speculation is annoying
- Published
Andy Burnham has ruled out standing in the Lancashire by-election as he said it was "very likely" he will bid for a third term as Greater Manchester mayor.
Rosie Cooper said she was stepping down as West Lancashire MP earlier this month triggering a by-election.
Mr Burnham said he would not be standing, adding it was an "annoyance" to be "constantly" asked about his ambitions to be the Labour leader.
He vowed to complete his second term as the region's mayor.
Mr Burnham was elected as mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017 and re-elected for a second term in May 2021.
Responding to speculation about his political aspirations he told BBC Radio Manchester he "firmly believes" the current party leader Sir Keir Starmer will be the next Labour prime minister.
He described his "frustration" at "constantly" being asked about his leadership ambitions.
"I love what I'm doing," he said. "My heart is in this job. I'm focused on it."
He said: "It kind of has been an annoyance constantly to be asked about that.
"But I've never changed that script. I've always said I'd do a full second term and I will."
He added: "I am very, very likely to stand for a third."
He praised Sir Keir saying he was "a leader who is speaking for the country, for ordinary people", adding: "I firmly believe he is going to be the next prime minister."
