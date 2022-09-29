Man arrested after Oldham player 'seriously injured' in alleged assault
A man has been arrested after a professional footballer was allegedly assaulted in a car park after a match.
Hallam Hope was left with "serious injuries" following Oldham Athletic's National League game against Chesterfield earlier this month.
Former Everton trainee Hope, 28, needed hospital treatment and has not played since the incident.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a suspect had been arrested and released pending further investigation.
The force said: "A 27-year-old man was arrested on 9 September 2022 on suspicion of assault following a report of the assault of a man in his 20s, at Boundary Park, Oldham, on 4 September 2022.
"The suspect has since been released under investigation."
Oldham have provided police with CCTV footage in relation to the alleged attack, while Chesterfield said they were assisting police.