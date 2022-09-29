The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse
An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals.
A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester.
Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure of leadership" at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH).
Hospital bosses said they took immediate action to protect patients.
An undercover BBC reporter filmed staff using restraint inappropriately and patients enduring long seclusions.
Mr Wakeford said: "To put it very simply, it's absolutely horrific.
"The allegations that have been coming from patients, who are arguably the most vulnerable in society with learning difficulties, with mental health issues, being treated without respect, without professionalism, without care is deeply distressing and disturbing."
He called for a fully independent review.
"We owe it not only to the patients but to their families to understand how long it's been going on for, how many patients have been affected and just how deep this goes," he said.
"I fear it's not just a culture of behaviour, but a failure of leadership as well."
Following the airing of the BBC Panorama programme, Greater Manchester Police said it had opened a criminal investigation into the behaviour of staff.
A GMMH spokeswoman said: "We are taking these allegations very seriously and have put in place immediate actions to protect patient safety since BBC Panorama raised these issues with us earlier this month.
"Senior doctors at the trust have undertaken clinical reviews of the patients affected, we have suspended a number of staff pending further investigations and we have also commissioned an independent clinical review of the services provided at the Edenfield Centre."
Campaign group CHARM said it would hold a "solidarity" vigil outside Manchester Central Library later for all those affected.
A BBC Panorama undercover investigation has found evidence that a secure NHS psychiatric hospital is failing to protect some of its vulnerable patients.
