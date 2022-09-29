Cheshire Police dog and handler win crime fighting award
A Cheshire Police dog and handler have been named Crime Fighting Duo of the Year for their "dedication and skill" after making over 20 arrests in a year.
PC Chris McDonough, 31, and three-year-old PD Toro were praised at the Thin Blue Paw Awards for finding missing people and runaway suspects.
The officer said: "Once he picks up a track, he's like a freight train - there's no stopping him."
Ch Insp Simon Newell who nominated them said they had "done us proud".
He added: "The road to becoming a dog handler and getting your own crime fighting canine is an arduous one which takes dedication and skill.
"This award recognises PC McDonough's handling abilities and tenacious PD Toro's fantastic loyalty."
PD Toro, a Dutch herder, lives with PC McDonough, who has been a Cheshire Police officer for 11 years.
'Goofy idiot'
He said: "He's a great colleague, and over the past two-and-a-half years we've become inseparable.
"My missus says I love him more than I love her, so that tells you what the bond we've got is like.
"I always feel like I've got someone covering my back when I'm out with him."
PC McDonagh said tracking was Toro's forte and he was "the brains of the operation", adding: "I just hold on for the ride and try to keep up.
"He's got a very good work mentality and he isn't fazed by anything, but once we get home he transforms into a family dog and a goofy idiot"
Kieran Stanbridge, trustee of the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a charity that supports working and retired police dogs, said PD Toro had shown "an incredible natural aptitude for the role".
Greater Manchester Police's dog Eddie and his handler, PC Andrew Kenyon, won the Rising Star Award.
In just 18 months on the job, they've had more than 60 arrests and assisted with major jobs such as protecting a colleague who was being attacked by a crowbar.