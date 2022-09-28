Rochdale Town Hall revamp: Art commissioned to reflect community

Collective Breaking Barriers art groupRochdale Council handout
Three artists and four collectives, including Breaking Barriers, will co-create the bespoke artwork

Artists are to help create "inspiring" unique artworks reflecting the communities in Rochdale as part of the major restoration of the town hall, the council has said.

Three artists and four artist collectives will work with school pupils, students and community groups on their commissions.

The council said the art would tell stories representing the town, helping make it a building for everyone.

It is part of an £8.9m refurbishment.

Several rooms in the building will feature the artworks, including the new Bright Hall, the Small Exchange and the Mayor's Parlour.

They are likely to include new installations and stained glass, along with audio stories.

Workshops are being held for the artists and collectives to co-create bespoke pieces of art with local school children and students and community groups.

The council said the workshops were designed to bring contemporary ideas and tell the stories that represent the town.

Rochdale Borough Council
Rochdale Town Hall has hosted TV shows including Coronation Street and film sets

Rochdale Town Hall was designed by Victorian architect William H Crossland and opened on 27 September 1871.

Its basement has been used as a jail and a nightclub and the building has also hosted sets for TV shows Peaky Blinders and Coronation Street, and the film Tolkien.

Councillor Janet Emsley, cabinet member for equalities, safety and reform, said: "This group of seven artists and collectives we have put together will work with the community to deliver inspiring art to be enjoyed by all visitors to the town hall when it reopens in late summer 2023.

"Without doubt they will represent the borough and serve to document the town hall for generations to come," she added.

Rochdale Council handout
Artist Sally Gilford who specialises in print and textiles is involved in the project

The seven artists and groups involved are:

•Alison Greyer, who specialises in textiles, pattern design, printmaking and mosaics

•Beggars Belief, which specialises in art, theatre and filmmaking

•Breaking Barriers, which will be producing audio, film and photography

•Louise Watson, who specialises in glass

•MayWild Studio, which specialise in a mixture of visual and traditional crafts

•Salford Slow Fashion, which works with textiles, pigment and print

•Sally Gilford, who specialises in print and textiles

Rochdale Borough Council
Some of the art will feature in the new 'Bright Hall', being created in former offices for community use

