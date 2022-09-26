Manchester Arena attack: Criminal injury compensation claims rejected
Up to half of the claims for criminal injury compensation made to the government following the Manchester Arena terror attack have been rejected.
From 741 applications resolved by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), 331 did not result in compensation being rewarded.
Ninety-seven claims are outstanding from people said to have suffered physically and/or mentally, a legal firm said.
The attack in 2017 killed 22 people.
The figures were revealed following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from Hudgell Solicitors, which is representing a member of the emergency services who was one of the first responders at the scene.
The anonymous emergency worker has since been diagnosed with moderate to severe post-traumatic stress disorder as a direct result of their experience.
However, an application to the CICA for an award based on mental health injuries was one of those rejected as they were not a "direct victim" and were not present at the scene when the bomb went off, said the law firm.
'Profound and debilitating effect'
Nicola Bailey-Gibbs, solicitor and manager of criminal injuries, said: "The reasons given for many unsuccessful claims range from injuries not being serious enough to mental health conditions not being recognised.
"However, when we seek the advice of independent experts those initial decisions are often overturned."
She said in this instance, her client responded in the "best way they possibly could" in carrying out their duty.
"Those awful scenes will remain with this person forever," she said, adding: "They have had a profound and debilitating effect on their mental health.
"CICA awards are meant to acknowledge the effects a criminal or terrorist act has on a victim, even if no-one has ever been prosecuted, and in this case I feel it was wrong of CICA to dismiss the claim by saying in effect, 'we're sorry, but you were not there at the very moment when the explosion happened'."
Mrs Bailey-Gibbs has asked for a review of the decision on the basis that CICA should not limit "the incident" to the very moment the explosion happened, and that it should cover a wider period of time in these circumstances.
A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "We set up a dedicated team that has helped over 400 victims left with a range of serious physical and mental health problems as a direct result of the attack get compensation to aid their recovery, with more than £3.7m paid out to date."