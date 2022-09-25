Manchester Asda hold-up: Search on for thief who stole £28,500
A man is being sought by police after about £28,500 cash was stolen in an armed robbery at a supermarket.
The thief fled with the money in a bag, after pointing what is thought to be a black pistol at a security man in the Asda in Princess Road, Manchester, at about 09:40 BST on Saturday.
No-one was injured and no arrests have yet been made, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The man they want to speak to is described as white and of medium build.
He was said to be between 30 and 40 years old and police have released images of the man they want to trace.
Officers said he was wearing a face mask, green parka jacket, dark Adidas cap, black gloves, dark tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.
He is believed to have left on a silver-framed mountain bike in the direction of Princess Parkway heading away from the city centre.
A GMP representative said the security guard "wasn't physically injured but was left understandably shaken by the ordeal".
Det Insp Kat McKeown added: "We know there were people near the supermarket who will also have felt shock and fright at the incident and I can assure everyone concerned that we are working tirelessly to identify and capture the man responsible."
