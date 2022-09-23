Oldham councillor arrested on suspicion of rape
- Published
An Oldham councillor was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of raping a woman.
The man was detained at his home but later bailed by Greater Manchester Police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The unidentified suspect continues to work as an elected councillor.
His political party declined to comment, while Oldham Council said it would not comment on a live police investigation.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.