Jean Stretton: Tributes paid to council's first female leader
Oldham's council leader has paid tribute to veteran politician Jean Stretton, who was the first woman to lead the authority.
The long-serving Labour cabinet member's death was confirmed at the weekend.
The 64-year-old represented Hollinwood ward for 19 years in two stretches and was leader from 2016 to 2018.
Her tenure was followed by two more female leaders, including the incumbent Amanda Chadderton.
Ms Stretton held several cabinet positions in areas including housing, health and wellbeing, town centres, culture and tourism, and held the portfolio for neighbourhoods at the time of her death.
Ms Chadderton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Jean's death has come a complete shock to everyone here at the council.
"She was attending meetings and keeping busy with ward and borough-wide work only last week.
"My thoughts are with her husband John and all her family and friends.
"Jean was an Oldhamer through and through and was everything you want in a local councillor - she listened to residents' concerns and worked hard to improve their lives and make a difference.
"Her dedicated support of Oldham Foodbank, which was founded in her ward 10 years ago, is just one of example of how she cared for her fellow residents.
"She was well-respected and also a pioneer. As Oldham council's first female leader she championed the borough on a regional level and I'm honoured that I have been able to follow in her footsteps."
'Inspiring'
The councillor was raised on the Alt estate and was educated at Alt Primary and Hathershaw Comprehensive schools.
After studying an MBA at Bolton Institute she returned to live in Hollinwood in 1989.
In 2013 she was named Community Champion of the Year at the Councillor Achievement Awards, for what judges described as her "inspiring work" to help her community recover following a gas explosion' in Shaw.
She leaves a husband John, two stepchildren, five grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
