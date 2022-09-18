Third murder arrest after man fatally injured in Rochdale
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager in Rochdale.
Callum Riley was found seriously inured on Atholl Drive in Heywood in the early hours of Saturday.
The 17-year-old died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday, with one being questioned and one receiving hospital treatment for a wound, police said.
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.
"We are continually assessing the impact this incident has had on local communities but I reiterate that we do not believe there is any risk to the public."
