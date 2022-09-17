Murder arrests after man fatally injured in Rochdale
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Rochdale.
The victim was found with serious injuries on Atholl Drive in Heywood in the early hours, and died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.
Another man had earlier asked for help from the occupants of a nearby house.
A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were later arrested, with one being questioned and one receiving hospital treatment for a wound, police said.
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said: "Our investigation is in the early stages and we are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of this man and ensure all of his loved ones are informed.
"Our inquiries are very much ongoing and anyone with information should contact us.
"We are aware of the impact this news will have on the community, but do not believe there to be a risk of harm to members of the public."