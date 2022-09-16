Man who flew to UK to stalk woman he met online is jailed
- Published
A "perverse" American who flew to Manchester to harass a woman after threatening to murder her and rape her corpse has been jailed.
Edward Best, from Chicago, became aggressive and obsessive after the pair's online relationship broke down, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 26-year-old watched her home for 12 days before breaking in armed with a hammer and imprisoning her cousin.
He was caught by police as he tried to flee the country.
Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard he would send the woman up to 100 messages per day, including some carrying the murder and rape threat.
On the evening of 3 April, Best jumped over the back wall and broke into the woman's home in Hyde.
Once inside, he found the woman's cousin, who was there to look after the family cat while the woman and her family were away.
The cousin, aged in her 20s, was then subjected to a "horrifying" three-hour ordeal as Best locked the back door and barricaded the front door with furniture, while holding a hammer to her face, police said.
After texting a friend calling for help she managed to escape through a window while Best fled from the back door, resulting in a police manhunt.
He was stopped by security on a plane at Dublin Airport, destined for New York, before being arrested and taken back to Manchester for questioning.
Det Con Emily Blair said his "perverse actions" were "extremely sinister and frightening for both young women".
"While this may be an unusual case it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms," she said.
"It was clear from Best's online conversations with his former partner that he was obsessive and aggressive, meaning that when he went to her home armed with a hammer it was reasonable to believe his intentions were malicious."
Best admitted stalking his ex-partner, false imprisonment, attempted false imprisonment, and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years.
