PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone murders: No moving on, father says
The father of a police officer who was murdered while on duty has said that 10 years on from the attack, there is still "no moving on" for her family.
Greater Manchester PCs Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, were killed in an ambush on 18 September 2012.
Bryn Hughes, who set up a fund in his daughter's name, said it kept "her legacy alive".
Paul Bone said there remained a hole in his heart over his daughter's death "which you can never actually fill".
The unarmed officers were shot and attacked with a grenade while responding to what was believed to be a routine burglary report in Mottram, Tameside.
Dale Cregan, who lured them to their deaths while on the run from police for previous killings, received a whole life jail term in June 2013 after admitting their murders.
'Don't forget'
Both fathers told BBC North West Tonight that they still struggled to come to terms with what happened.
"A hole in your heart is there," Mr Bone said.
"You can never actually fill it but you sort of get used to it."
"[There's] no way you can forget what happened and forget your own daughter.
"You always miss her."
Mr Hughes added that "as a family, there is no moving on", adding: "But I don't think you want to move on."
Since their daughters' deaths, the fathers have campaigned for their sacrifice to be officially recognised and Mr Hughes has launched a bid for the Elizabeth Cross medal to be given posthumously to emergency services workers killed in the line of duty.
The medal, first awarded in 2009, is currently given to relatives of members of the armed forces who have been killed in action since the end of World War Two or as a result of a terrorist attack.
Mr Hughes, who set up the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund to help those dealing with grief due to violent crime, said it "keeps her legacy alive".
"I don't need anything to keep her memory alive as her memories are with me," he said.
"But it keeps her legacy and Fiona's. It's important we don't forget the sacrifice they made."
He added that he had forced himself to push on after his daughter's death.
"You could quite easily withdraw into yourself and become a recluse and I know for a fact Nicola wouldn't want that," he said.
A service will be held at the Nicola and Fiona memorial garden at Hyde Police Station at 10:40 BST on Sunday, which will include a minute's silence.
Ch Supt Phil Davies said although 10 years had passed since the officers' deaths, the "emotion and grief is still felt on anniversaries such as this and reminds us of the dangerous situations officers face on a daily basis".
"On Sunday, we will come together with Nicola and Fiona's families and honoured guests, to reflect on the passing of a decade since they made the ultimate sacrifice for the oath they took as police officers," he added.