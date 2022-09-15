Banksy exhibition tells story of anonymous artist, organisers say
An exhibition of "iconic artworks" will aim to show people how Banksy "became the most talked about artist in modern history", its organisers have said.
The Art of Banksy, which opens in Salford in October, will show 145 works, including well-known pieces such as Girl with Balloon (2002).
It will be housed in a purpose-built 1,200 sq m temporary structure.
Organisers said it was a chance to see the pieces which "brought the anonymous artist international acclaim".
Banksy is one of the world's most famous artists, who rose to fame with stencilled designs around Bristol in the early 1990s, but despite a worldwide following, the artist's identity remains unknown.
Often described as "elusive" and "secretive" by the press, the "guerrilla street artist" has a legion of fans which includes A-list celebrities.
The exhibition, which moves to MediaCityUK after a year-long run in London, has not been authorised by the famed graffiti artist and all the works included in it have been loaned by private collectors.
On show alongside Girl with Balloon (2002) will be other famous works, including Flower Thrower (2003), which sees a young protester throwing a bouquet of flowers, and Rude Copper (2002), which depicts a policeman holding up his middle finger.
Also included will be Brace Yourself (2010), which Banksy gifted to the band formerly known as Exit Through the Gift Shop in exchange for the rights to their name, which the artist used as the title to a film.
The exhibition's organisers said visitors will be able to "see the iconic artworks that brought the anonymous artist international acclaim" and discover how Banksy "became the most talked about artist in modern history".
They added that the collection would also let audiences "explore the power of art to affect social change, inspire the public and lay bare the undercurrents of social issues with understated wit".
The exhibition, which runs in Salford from 21 October to 8 January, has previously travelled to Melbourne, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Washington DC, Boston, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami and Gothenburg.
