Queen Elizabeth II navigated famous cobbles with a smile
The Queen navigated the tricky cobbles well during a visit to Coronation Street, actor Antony Cotton has said.
Her Majesty walked along the region's most famous road in July 2021 to celebrate 60 years of the soap, which has been a fixture of British life for the majority of the Queen's reign.
Cotton, who has played Sean Tully in the soap since 2003, said the Queen had "navigated the terrain well".
He recalled how she had been "smiling [and] having a laugh and joke".
During the visit, Her Majesty was given a tour of the ITV drama studios in Trafford, Greater Manchester, including a stop off at the Rovers Return pub.
The Queen previously visited Coronation Street in 1982 at its original studios in Manchester before the soap moved to Trafford in 2013.
Cotton, who has met Her Majesty on a number of occasions, told BBC Radio Manchester the Queen had an "extraordinary gift" that he would never forget.
"What the Queen does is she gets you talking about your experience," he said.
"She met so many people. That was her gift. She was a people person."
He recalled how the first time he met the Queen it was like she had "glided into the room".
"She had that ability because of how recognisable she is, her iconography, she just put everyone at ease and everyone was smiling," he added.
"There wasn't a single person in the room who wasn't smiling. It was an extraordinary gift."
