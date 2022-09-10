Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival.
Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August.
The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Byron Goodhall, aged 22, of Dalmeny Avenue, Huddersfield, has been charged with his murder.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on 14 October.
Five men have previously been charged in connection with Mr Morgan's death.
