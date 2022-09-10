Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man released after arrest
A man who was arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing has been released without charge.
He was held on suspicion of terrorism at Birmingham Airport on Thursday but has now been released from custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
No-one was killed in the blast however about 250 people were injured in what was described as the UK mainland's largest bomb since World War Two.
There have been no charges over the attack on 15 June 1996.
Thousands of shoppers and football fans had gathered in the city centre ahead of a Euro 96 match later that day between England and Scotland at London's Wembley Stadium.
The area was evacuated after a telephoned bomb threat.
The 3,300lb device detonated soon after in a lorry parked on Corporation Street, near the Arndale shopping centre.
Another Euro 96 match was still held at nearby Old Trafford the following day despite the attack.
Manchester city centre has since been transformed following the bomb's impact, which led to a multi-million pound rebuild.
A recent review of evidence produced "new, albeit limited, investigative opportunities", police said.
They said officers had been "reinvestigating for several years" and they were "determined to hold those responsible for this attack to account regardless of the time passed".
