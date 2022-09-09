Queen Elizabeth II: Greater Manchester pays tribute
- Published
People in Greater Manchester have been sharing their memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96.
Trevor Barton, who received an MBE for his work setting up Leigh Sports Village, said she was "a terrific example of how human beings should behave to each other".
He said she "treated everybody exactly the same" and was "genuinely interested" in people.
Condolence books have been set up at various venues, including town halls.
Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig, who has signed the book of condolence in the Reading Room of Central Library, praised the Queen's "immense" support for survivors of the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.
She said: "She's visited us in happy times with the Commonwealth Games 2002 and for the celebrations like the Diamond Jubilee.
"But also in those darker times like when she visited us after the arena attack.
"I know the comfort that she gave directly to the young people and their families was immense."
Mr Barton described the 2009 official opening of the sports village by the Queen and Prince Philip as a "wonderful, wonderful day".
As a former police officer who worked on many royal visits, he said he had been unable to speak to the couple previously due to his duties, but "it was just brilliant to talk to her and Prince Philip over lunch and get more of an insight into them as people".
He added: "It doesn't matter whether you're a head of state or a window cleaner or a pop star or a clerk, she treated everybody exactly the same.
"She put you at ease and was genuinely interested in your life and how you saw things.
"She was a terrific example I think of how human beings should behave to each other."
The Queen's death has been marked on digital displays and billboards across Greater Manchester.
In Manchester city centre, floral tributes are being laid in St Ann's Square. People have been asked to remove plastic wrappings if they are laying flowers.
BBC Radio Manchester reporter Matty White said there was "an eerie sense about town" on Friday morning.
"Even in groups, people are just very quiet, looking very sombre," he said.
One woman said: "I'm very sad to see her go - she's been around as long as I have so it's all I've ever known.
"It's unsettling and it's strange and I'm sure that Charles will do a fabulous job but it just feels very weird at the moment."
BBC Radio Manchester listener, Hilary from Whitefield, said hearing the news was like getting "jet lag".
"You're walking around in body but you sort of feel different. I don't think there are any words or any tributes that do her justice."
The Bishop of Manchester, The Right Reverend David Walker, said: "We need to take from her example something that will stay with us for the rest of our lives - how can we care for those around us, care for the wider community of which we are part, in the same way that she cared for the nation and Commonwealth."
Football fans observed a minute's silence at Manchester United's game with Real Sociedad on Thursday night, when no music was played in the Old Trafford stadium and both sides wore black armbands.
Spectators saw the announcement of the Queen's death shortly before the match, which was played after consultation with the Football Association and Uefa.
