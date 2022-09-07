Manchester student's anger at college's GCSE exam blunder
A Manchester student has described her "devastation" at losing a university place due to a college blunder that meant one of her exam papers was not marked.
Manchester College failed to submit one of three maths papers to the exam board, affecting more than 20 students.
Louise Hill said her GCSE maths Grade 2 result was "worlds away" from what she expected.
The college has apologised and said it had launched an investigation.
GCSEs are now graded using a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than the previous A to E, and a Grade 2 is the equivalent of a low E or high F.
Ms Hill said she has always struggled with maths but always dreamed of going to university.
She wanted to study law at Salford University so she did an access course at the college as a mature student, studying law, politics and criminology.
She also needed a maths GCSE so selected that too.
But Ms Hill said her excitement on results day quickly turned to shock.
"I was quite literally devastated. I couldn't believe it," she told BBC North West Tonight.
"It was worlds away from I was expecting especially with the hard work I had put in and the teacher I had."
It emerged the college had not submitted one of three maths papers to the exam board so only two were taken into account.
Ms Hill continued: "I just thought you had one job - why couldn't you do that?
"Why should we as students pay consequences for their incompetence?"
She added: "We've lost out on uni places."
The student has since moved to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, and said she will study law there instead, where a maths GCSE is not needed.
However, she said she wants compensation for the resit and private tutoring she has booked.
Manchester College principal Lisa O'Loughlin said: "We understand the implications of the error and can only apologise wholeheartedly for the distress and disruption this has caused some of our students."