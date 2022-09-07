Nicholas Caro: Child rapist jailed over 1991 attack
- Published
A man has been jailed for the historical rape of a girl under the age of 16.
Nicholas Caro, 51, from Congleton was convicted of the 1991 assault at Manchester Crown Court on 15 July.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his victim had been vindicated after living with the attack for three decades.
Caro, of Whitebeam Close, was sentenced to four years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.
Investigating Officer, Edward Hooley, said: "GMP work hard to bring sex offenders to justice and if anyone believes they have been a victim of rape, we urge them to come forward and speak to us."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.