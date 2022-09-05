Trains between Manchester and Leeds restored after burst pipe
Rail services between Manchester and West Yorkshire have been restored after a burst water main led to flooding which caused disruption for five days.
A bridge in Audenshaw, Manchester, had been compared to a "waterfall" following the major leak that started on Thursday.
Network Rail said it had now repaired three miles (5km) of track which had suffered flood damage.
The company said sinkholes had appeared and electrical equipment had submerged.
Paul Owen, Network Rail's North West route operations manager, said he wanted to "thank passengers for their patience" while repairs were carried out.
Drone footage captured the extent of the railway flooding.
Trains had been unable to run between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield, as well as Stalybridge and Leeds via Guide Bridge.
Network Rail said that the Bessemer Street bridge in Audenshaw had "become a waterfall" after a water pipe burst near Fairfield station on Thursday.
