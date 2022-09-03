Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help
The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker.
The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
CCTV shows he was attacked on Tib Street, near to Hilton Street.
The family of the victim said the "heinous act" had "left our hearts vacant".
Police were called to a report of a man found unconscious in the middle of the road shortly before 18:30 BST.
CCTV footage of the incident has been released by police, with the backing of the victim's family.
Greater Manchester Police has also released images of a man and a woman who it would like to talk to as part of its investigation.
In a statement, the victim's family said: "Our loving and caring husband/father had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was normal behaviour.
"A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years and now cannot even leave the hospital."
They said he was "left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester".
The family said the victim "could not say a single hateful or negative comment" and "taught those around him to practice kindness".
"We have lost the life of the party, the light in amongst any darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day, has disappeared and left our hearts vacant," they said.
"We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather.
"We appeal to anyone who knows anything or knows the offender to come forward.
"Please act today not out of hate but to stop this happening again to someone else and tearing another family apart, as we would not wish this anguish on anyone else."