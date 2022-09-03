Audenshaw railway: Burst water main fixed after track flood
A burst water main which flooded railway tracks in Manchester and caused cancellations to trains has been fixed, Network Rail said.
Trains were stopped on Thursday when water leaked on to tracks near Fairfield station, Audenshaw.
Services were cancelled between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield, as well as Stalybridge and Leeds via Guide Bridge.
Network Rail said the flood water was receding and it was making repairs.
Drone footage captured the extent of the railway flooding.
The incident affected Northern and TransPennine Express services with trains to as far away as Hull impacted.
United Utilities have fixed the leak and Network Rail said it was now assessing the damage and will be making repairs throughout the day.
Rail replacement services are running in the meantime.
