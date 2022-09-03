Stalybridge fire: Crews tackle recycling centre blaze

Fire at Sims Lifecycle Services
Four fire engines are at the site, GMFRS said

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire at an IT recycling centre in Greater Manchester.

The blaze broke out before 08:00 BST at Sims Lifecycle Services in Northend Road, Stalybridge, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.

It said a large amount of smoke was coming from the fire at the site which involves mixed recycling containing plastics and computer parts.

GMFRS advised people in the area "to be cautious" and shut windows and doors.

Four fire engines are currently at the scene, it added.

