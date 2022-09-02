Former Oldham primary school teacher jailed for sexual abuse
- Published
A former teacher who sexually abused 19 pupils while working at two primary schools has been jailed.
Christopher Pickup, 76, of Underwood Way, Shaw, had attacked the pupilsat two schools in Oldham in the 1970s and 80s, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was convicted of 38 counts of sexual assault and jailed for 10 years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
The force said those he abused had shown "courage, strength and dignity... in coming forward".
Det Cons Craig Rice and Natalie Sykes said the investigation demonstrated "our ongoing and determined commitment to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice".
"Experiencing sexual abuse at any stage in life can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on an individual's life, but to experience it as a child by someone who you respect and trust is unfathomable," they said.
"We would like commend and thank the victims for the courage, strength and dignity they have all demonstrated in coming forward to the police and supporting an investigation.
"We hope that the unanimous guilty verdicts... and today's sentencing offers closure to them, knowing that he is finally facing the consequences of his actions."
