Salford tower blocks approved despite concerns over view
Residents concerned new tower blocks could spoil their vista have been told they have "no right to a view".
Plans to bulldoze a bingo hall on Hankinson Way, Pendleton, and build 268 homes have been approved by Salford City Council.
Some neighbours had raised objections over the height of the buildings, which include three apartment blocks ranging from six to nine storeys high.
But the proposal was listed for approval despite their concerns.
Applicant Paul Thornton had applied to demolish the Buzz Bingo hall and replace it with the three blocks but some residents said the buildings should be a maximum of four storeys high.
One resident said people living on the fourth floor and above of Beech Court currently had views of Buile Hill Park, Winter Hill and the moors.
They added: "This development is very close and will take away that sense of space that has been really helpful, particularly to people suffering from mental health issues."
But in a report to the planning and transportation regulatory panel, a planning officer said: "Unfortunately, no one has a 'right' to a view."
During the meeting, councillor John Warmisham welcomed the plans, adding it was "a much-needed development in Salford".
"It is of a higher quality than we usually see in the inner city, where people are desperate for properties."
His Labour colleague councillor Mike McCuster said the new development would "lift the whole area".
Councillor Philip Cusack added: "This makes a significant contribution to the city.
"It's the kind of development that Salford deserves."
The plan includes 117 one-bedroom apartments, 137 with two bedrooms, 10 three-bed apartments and four three-bed maisonettes.
The developer is also being asked to contribute more than £1m towards public spaces in the area.
