Appeal for new Ian Curtis mural site after Aitch advert after ad fail
- Published
An appeal has been launched for a new permanent site to recreate a mural of music icon Ian Curtis which was painted over with an Amazon Music advert.
Artist Akse P19's image of the Joy Division singer in Manchester's Northern Quarter was covered by a promo for rapper Aitch's new album.
Councillor Pat Karney said a new permanent site was urgently needed and would be "a major tourist attraction".
He called on building owners to offer their site for the project.
The mural of the singer, who took his own life at his home in 1980 shortly before the Salford band were due to go on tour in the US, was put up for World Mental Health Day in 2020.
City residents and music fans expressed anger and disappointment after it was painted over, with Curtis's former bandmate Peter Hook, and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham condemning its removal.
Manchester MC Aitch said he was left "fuming" at the mix-up, which made him feel like "the most hated person in Manchester", and he promised to have the mural "fixed pronto".
Mr Karney said Aitch, whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong, was "on board" and his management team have been "very, very keen to help us out".
He told BBC Radio Manchester the owner of the current site wants to continue to use it for advertising.
"It would be silly to put the mural back up there because it could be taken down again quite quickly and we'd go through the same routine", he said.
"I'm putting out an appeal for a building owner in the Northern Quarter.
"If they could contact me about putting up a new Curtis memorial mural, that would be excellent," he said.
Mr Karney, who is Manchester city centre spokesman, said it was "a horrible day", adding: "I was down there when they had to repaint it."
"We don't want to go through that rigmarole again, we want a permanent site."
He said he had "all kind words" for Aitch and his team.
"They've been brilliant - but I expect that from north Manchester", he added.
Amazon Music said it apologised to everyone who was "justifiably upset".