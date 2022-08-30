John Belfield manhunt: Two held in Mossley murder suspect search
Two people have been arrested in connection with a manhunt for a "dangerous" murder suspect.
The body of Thomas Campbell, 38, was found by officers in his home in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester, on 3 July.
John Belfield, 28, is on Greater Manchester Police's "critical wanted list" following the death.
A man, 59, and a woman, 53, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.
Mr Campbell's body was found by a neighbour at his home on Riverside.
Police believe he was fatally assaulted the previous night and died from the injuries he sustained.
'Call 999'
"We continue to work relentlessly, and our work is still very much ongoing to trace [Mr] Belfield and his associates," Det Insp Mark Davis said.
"We have arrested a 59-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender and I would like to remind people that this is a criminal offence and anyone convicted of this crime faces up to 10 years imprisonment," he added.
"Again, we would like to reiterate that John Belfield is thought to be a dangerous individual and members of the public should call 999 if they see him.
"Through new lines of inquiry, we strongly believe [he] is still in the UK and may be being assisted by someone."