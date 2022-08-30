Royal Oldham Hospital: Man arrested over armed kidnap
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possessing bladed weapons outside a hospital.
Armed police detained a 31-year-old at Royal Oldham Hospital after a male gained access to a car outside the A&E entrance at 17:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
It said it followed reports on the welfare of a man after an incident in Grisebeck Way, Oldham, at 16:30 BST.
The force said the "isolated incident" was safely contained with no injuries.
It added there was no direct threat to the public in the immediate area.
Ch Insp Mark Allinson said: "Armed officers arrived quickly and were able to safely take control of the situation which was brought to a swift conclusion.
"There is no risk to the wider public and there is no ongoing disruption at the Royal Oldham Hospital."