Trains stopped as burst water main floods Audenshaw railway
- Published
Train passengers are being warned of severe delays after a burst water main flooded railway tracks in Manchester.
Network Rail said it stopped running trains when water started leaking on to tracks near Fairfield station, Audenshaw, at about 02:00 BST.
Services are cancelled between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield, as well as Stalybridge and Leeds via Guide Bridge.
TransPennine Express services as far as Hull are impacted.
Rail replacement buses are running as Network Rail works with United Utilities to stop the leak.
Chris Pye from Network Rail said: "We're sorry to passengers impacted by this burst water main and we're assisting United Utilities as they work hard to get to the bottom of the fault and get it fixed so trains can run again."
Mr Pye said it was causing severe disruption and urged people travelling on the Glossop Line and between Manchester and Leeds via Stalybridge to check National Rail Enquiries before they set off.
Phil Sweeney from United Utilities, said: "Our teams are working closely with Network Rail to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible whilst maintaining water supplies to customers in the area.
"We'd like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the burst."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk