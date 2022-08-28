Drink-driving charge for woman on M6 with child in car
- Published
A woman has been charged for drink driving and being drunk while in charge of a child under the age of seven after being stopped by police on the M6.
Cheshire Police said they stopped a BMW near Knutsford on Saturday morning after receiving "numerous reports from members of the public".
They said the driver was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit.
Sarah Vazquez, of Wheatfield Road, Cronton, has been remanded in custody.
The 43-year-old is due to appear before Warrington Magistrates on Tuesday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.