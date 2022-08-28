Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
- Published
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady".
Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been charged with her murder, rape and another assault.
Paying tribute to Elizabeth, her family said she "loved to help everyone" and that she would be "deeply missed".
"She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dove Stone and along the canals," they added.
"Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing."
They said she had "the biggest heart anyone could ask for and the warmest smile".
"She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn't gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave."