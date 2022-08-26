Javell Morgan death: Further arrest over man's fatal stabbing
An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a firearm following a man's death.
Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on 15 August in Claremont Road after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival.
The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Four men have previously been charged with murder.
Greater Manchester Police said the latest arrest was made in Huddersfield.
