Rico Burton: Trial set for man accused of killing Tyson Fury's cousin
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.
Rico Burton, 31, was stabbed to death near a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, early on Sunday.
Liam O'Prey, 21, of no fixed address, appeared via video-link at Manchester Crown Court, where he spoke to confirm his identity.
He is also charged with the malicious wounding of a teenager, possession of a knife and possession of cocaine.
No bail application was made and the defendant was remanded into custody.
Judge Nicholas Dean told Mr O'Prey the next hearing in his case will be held on 21 October and a provisional date for his trial, expected to last seven days, was set for 6 February.
A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail, pending ongoing inquiries.
Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old boy, who was critically injured during the incident and received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene, was described as being in a stable condition.
Mr Burton's death prompted his boxing champion cousin to post an impassioned plea on social media about knife crime, declaring "this needs to stop".
