Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
- Published
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body.
Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said.
A man's body was recovered on Thursday from the River Irwell in Ordsall, Salford, at about 15:45 BST.
The Greater Manchester force said Mr Lee's family had been informed.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said Mr Lee, a watch manager, was a "much-loved" employee.
In a statement, chief fire officer Dave Russel said colleagues were "shocked and deeply saddened" by his "untimely death".
He said: "This is a tragic end to a very difficult week and not the outcome we all so desperately hoped for.
"Dan, who served with GMFRS for 16 years, was a popular and valued member of our GMFRS family and he will be greatly missed."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk