Heaton Mersey park attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape

A man is being questioned over an attack at Thornfield Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park.

The victim was attacked in Thornfield Park in Heaton Mersey, Stockport at about 05:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A man is being questioned in police custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.

Detectives said the woman was being supported by specially-trained officers and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

