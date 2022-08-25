Heaton Mersey park attack: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park.
The victim was attacked in Thornfield Park in Heaton Mersey, Stockport at about 05:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A man is being questioned in police custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
Detectives said the woman was being supported by specially-trained officers and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.