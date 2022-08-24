Rico Burton: Man in court over death of Tyson Fury's cousin
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton.
Mr Burton, 31, was stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Liam O'Prey, of no fixed address, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
The 21-year-old entered no plea and was remanded in custody to appear at the city's Crown Court on Friday.
He is also accused of the malicious wounding of a 17-year-old boy, possession of a knife and possession of cocaine.
The teenager remains in hospital in a stable condition, but suffered "some significant life-changing injuries", Greater Manchester Police said.
A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Mr Burton was the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, who posted an emotional plea to end knife crime on social media, declaring "this needs to stop".
