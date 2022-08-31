Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run.
Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November.
Greater Manchester Police said the car then fled the scene.
A 33-year-old man, previously held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and a 26-year-old woman have been taken into custody.
The pair were both also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
PC Phil Drummond has urged anyone with information to come forward including garages and body repair companies who may have repaired or been approached to repair a black Peugeot 3008 with front-end damage.