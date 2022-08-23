Rico Burton: Man charged with murder of Tyson Fury's cousin
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton.
Mr Burton, 31, was stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.
Liam O'Prey, 21, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and is due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is also accused of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured following the alleged incident.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, but suffered "some significant life-changing injuries", Greater Manchester Police said.
A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Mr Burton was the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, who has spoken out about knife crime on social media.
