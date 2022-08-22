Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
- Published
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July.
John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw in Manchester has links to Lancashire but could be anywhere in the country, police said.
People are urged not to approach him but to contact the force immediately.
Three people have previously been charged in connection with Mr Campbell's death.
Greater Manchester Police said: "We are actively seeking [Mr Bellfield's] arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.
"Anyone who knows Mr Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk