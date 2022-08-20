Man charged after girl, 6, abducted and sexually assaulted
A man has been charged after a six-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Greater Manchester.
Officers said the girl was reunited with her family shortly after the assault in Tameside on Thursday.
Lewis Jones, from Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.
The 23-year-old has been remanded in custody and will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates' court on Saturday.
