Baby row comic Matt Forde defended by fellow comedian
- Published
A stand-up comedian who launched a comedy club for parents with babies has defended a comic who complained a crying baby ruined his show.
Katie Mulgrew spoke out in support of Matt Forde, who is at the centre of a viral online row following his Edinburgh Fringe show.
Ms Mulgrew runs Manchester comedy club Mum's The Word.
She said: "No matter what happens he [Forde] is going to be the bad guy in that situation."
Forde created a Twitter storm when he said a crying baby "derailed" a large part of his show in Edinburgh, on Monday.
Speaking to BBC 5 Live's Naga Munchetty, Ms Mulgrew said: "If you choose to take your baby and you choose not to leave the venue, it's not as if you are a heckler Matt can put down, or take the mickey out of a crying baby.
"You can't ask them to leave without making everybody feel uncomfortable.
"If you continue with the show the other audience members will be uncomfortable and distracted - no matter what happens the performer will always end up looking bad."
'Babies better behaved'
New parent Ms Mulgrew, who founded the club in Chorlton, said: "It's a lunchtime club because I wanted new parents - it can be quite isolating as a new parent - to have the opportunity to come and enjoy something that is for them as a grown up.
"These are acts you would see at any club up and down the country, but the audience happen to have their baby with them.
"It's a safe space they can breast feed, change their baby and the baby can cry - everybody who goes there knows what they are getting into and the acts know it is going to be a bit of a different gig.
"To be honest the babies are better behaved than a lot of stag and hen do's I perform to."
The comedian called on other venues to offer extra shows for parents and babies.
"It is opening up more spaces rather than saying, 'You can't come in here' - that's a conversation that could be had with venues," Ms Mulgrew added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk