Moss Side stabbing victim named by police
A man who was stabbed to death in the Moss Side area of Manchester on the day of a Caribbean festival has been named as 20-year-old Javell Morgan from West Yorkshire.
Mr Morgan was found badly wounded in Claremont Road in the early hours of Monday and it was originally thought he had been shot.
He died in hospital a short time later and a murder inquiry was launched.
A post-mortem examination has now revealed he died from stab injuries.
Local residents said the shooting took place near a street party just hours after the area celebrated the return of its regular Caribbean carnival.
Police said there was a fight a few hours after the incident where several other men were stabbed and officers were investigating whether there was a connection.
Officers said none of the injuries were life-threatening and "a number" of arrests had been made.
Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson said the force's thoughts remained with the family of Mr Morgan, who were still processing the "devastating death of their loved one".
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.
