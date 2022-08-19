Droylsden: Man arrested after girl, 6, abducted and sexually assaulted
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abducting and sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.
Officers believe the girl, who they previously said was seven, was abducted by a man in Warne Avenue, Droylsden at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
She was led down a path towards a football field and assaulted before she was safely reunited with her family.
The 23-year-old was arrested earlier and remains in custody.
Greater Manchester Police had warned parents to be "extra vigilant" following the assault.
Following the arrest, the force thanked the public for its help so far after previously releasing CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak with in connection with the case.
'Got her back'
A spokesperson said officers were continuing to appeal for information.
At a special press conference on Thursday, Det Supt Richard Hunt said an offender had "obviously grabbed a child and, what I would say to members of the public, is that they need to be extra vigilant".
"A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we've got her back."
A 35-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident was released with no further investigation.
