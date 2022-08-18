No Clean Air Zone decision until new PM in place
Revised plans for a Clean Air Zone in Greater Manchester have been signed off but nothing is set to move forward until after a new prime minister enters Number 10.
The scheme was set to begin in May with daily fees of up to £60 for the most environmentally unfriendly vehicles.
But the plans were postponed until 2026 after a public backlash.
The latest version of the scheme would not feature charges, with other incentives in place.
High-emission vehicles - but not private cars - could have been charged between £7.50 and £60 per day under the previous plans.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had proposed to drop all charges but the government wanted charges to remain in the city centre.
Under new plans, the zone would still be designed to encourage people to drive more environmentally friendly vehicles, including those powered by electric, and more modern petrol and diesels.
Speaking at a recent meeting, Transport for Greater Manchester boss Megan Black said: "Since the draft case was provided to the Secretary of State, no feedback has been received from government and it's not expected until after the new prime minister is in post and a new government is formed."
Transport bosses say that upgrades to vehicle fleets would see the number of places in Greater Manchester with illegal levels of pollution fall by 2025.
They have also argued that rolling out electric buses in areas with the highest level of pollution would leave just one place above legal limits - Regent Road.
TfGM is now developing an "additional package of measures" to improve air quality on Regent Road, making all of Greater Manchester compliant by 2025.
The committee approved the plan, but some members raised concerns about the intended use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
The cameras, installed to enforce the Clean Air Zone charges, could now be used to identify vehicles which can benefit from funding for upgrades.
Talks have also taken place with Greater Manchester Police about the force using the ANPR cameras for law enforcement and crime detection.
Bolton councillor Nadim Muslim said he has reservations about this proposal, but TfGM bosses confirmed that it would be subject to a public consultation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.